WATCH NOW: Residents jump from windows as fire engulfs Lansing apartment building

LANSING — One person was taken to a hospital after jumping out a window, and four others — including two police officers — were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out early Monday at an apartment building, NBC Chicago reported.

The Lansing Fire Department responded about 3:15 a.m. to the blaze at a building in the 3000 block of Bernice Avenue, fire officials said.

Firefighters found fires on all three floors, making the blaze difficult to knock down.

Some residents jumped through windows to escape, and at least one neighbor was attempting to catch people, officials said.

Three people were taken to hospitals — one after jumping out a window and two others for smoke inhalation, fire officials said. Two police officers also were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, but were later released.

The Illinois state fire marshal's office responded to the scene, an eyewitness said.

