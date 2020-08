Residents report gunshots fired before 3 fled from apartment complex, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — A resident told police gunshots rang out late Tuesday at the Park West Apartments complex, officials say.

Griffith police responded about 9 p.m. Tuesday to the apartment complex, in 1700 block of Park West Boulevard, for a report of shots fired in the area.

A caller told police they saw three males running through the courtyard before getting into a black Chevrolet Impala before speeding away, Griffith police said.

Several residents told officers they heard what they thought was gunfire, but did not see what happened, police said.

Officers did not find anyone injured, property damage or evidence of a firearm being shot, police said.

Police asked anyone with more information to contact Griffith police Detective Sgt. Jim Sibley at 219-924-7503, extension 239. Tips can by submitted anonymously through the department's tip line at 219-922-3085.

