Residents snitch on businesses, neighbors amid COVID-19 shutdowns

“If we were naughty with the government’s order, then we're very, very sorry" said Abidi, who faces a fine of up to $10,000. “We're not here to cause problems, we're here to practice our poses.”

For most people, the new virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

But the virus is spreading rapidly and starting to max out the health care system in several cities.

Naugatuck, Connecticut, resident Gwen Becker said she was “mortified” when she drove by a golf course and saw a crowd gathered around a food truck and eating at tables together. So she took a video that her friend posted on Facebook — prompting the mayor to shut down the course.

“I was angry and upset, and I threw some f-bombs,” said Becker, 54. “You’re not going to consider that what you’re doing could kill somebody?”

In some places, investigators are patrolling the streets, looking for violators.