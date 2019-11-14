CROWN POINT — Residents don’t want to go around in circles with the state when it comes to installing a roundabout at U.S. 231 and Cline Avenue.
Their stance is straightforward: residents don’t want the Indiana Department of Transportation to move forward with their roundabout plans.
On Wednesday night, nearly 70 residents gathered at the Lake County Fairgrounds to voice their opinion to state Sen. Rick Niemeyer on the potential roundabout at the busy intersection in St. John.
The meeting, he said, is to gather feedback from community members before INDOT holds a public hearing about the project in spring 2020.
“Everyone in this room has known that intersection is bad, it’s been bad for years (and) no one’s done nothing,” a resident said. “Sooner or later, someone is going to die.”
Niemeyer said INDOT conducted a traffic study of the area. According to that study, the average wait time for the 231 and Cline light is 25 seconds and the area doesn’t experience high truck traffic. Residents laughed at those findings.
The project, Niemeyer said, has been submitted for federal funding. However, he said representatives from INDOT have told him the project is not set in stone.
When asked who supports the roundabout, not a single hand was raised.
“The bottom line is, this decision should be left up to us, not to the people down south. We’re the ones that live here. We the ones that’s going to be traveling through that thing two or three times a day,” said Walter Binner, who lives in unincorporated Crown Point.
“We’re going to be stuck with this piece of (expletive) the rest of our lives. That’s (expletive), we don’t want this thing,” he added.
Throughout the night, residents posed various questions, such as if anyone from INDOT had been to the intersection, what can residents do and if there is a comparable roundabout in the state.
Niemeyer said his objection to the project doesn’t have anything to do with roundabouts.
“The roundabouts do work. Anybody’s been to Carmel, to Fishers, those areas, they’re coming in our area also in cities and towns. They’re working, they’re OK,” he said. “Our argument here is in this intersection it will not work. It’s a different type of intersection. There’s too much commercial traffic, there’s too much residential traffic, work traffic every day.”
He added he believes the roundabout will cause a bottleneck in the area — a type of traffic jam caused by a physical condition of the road, such as poor design, sharp curves or a badly timed traffic signal.
Niemeyer said his dialogue with INDOT about the project has been negative and that he needs constituents to reach out to the department with their complaints.
“I need your help. You’re the constituents that live out there. That’s what’s going to make the difference. I can say stuff all I want … but I need something (to) back it up,” he said.
Those who want to voice their opinion on the roundabout can contact Niemeyer, who said he will forward feedback to INDOT. His email is senator.niemeyer@iga.in.gov.