DYER — Hundreds of students from Catholic schools throughout Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area packed St. Maria Goretti Church Wednesday morning for the annual Respect Life celebration.
The service had been planned for the lawn of the Franciscan Health campus in Dyer on Joliet Street, but rain forced the event to relocate inside the church. Students filled the pews and lined the walls of the church.
In past ceremonies, thousands of white crosses were placed on the campus lawn, representing the 4,000 people who may die each day due to abortion. The purpose of the event is to celebrate all life, and in particular, individual life.
The Rev. Michael Yadron, diocesan administrator for the Gary Diocese, presided over the program.
Sister Aloysuis Albert, hospital chaplain, said because of the influence of the principals and teachers at the Gary Diocesan Schools, Franciscan Health Dyer's Celebration of Life program is in its 26th year.
The program drew more than 1,200 junior high and high school youth "to celebrate their goodness and potential coupled with the challenge to be instruments of God's love to others," she said.
Bishop Noll Institute Principal Lorenza Pastrick spoke about this year's theme, "Christ Our Hope: In Every Season of Life."