EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has the necessary paperwork needed to allow a use variance so a Mexican restaurant can open at 1310 W. 150th St.
Acting City Planner Richard Morrisroe said a business had operated at the location previously, but because the property had been vacant more than a year, the matter had to come before the City Council and Board of Zoning Appeals for a special use permit.
Several conditions were linked to the approval, including a parking plan that had to be approved by the council.
Council President Lenny Franciski, D-2, said there had been some problems at the address when the Star Bar operated there.
He said petitioner Jose Jimenez went before the Lake County Liquor Board, but a request for a liquor license was denied because of previous trouble at the location, so the restaurant will not be serving alcohol.
"I believe they have a year before they go back in front of the liquor board," Franciski said.
He said a license will be awarded if there are no problems during that time.
At this time, it's not known when the restaurant will open.
"This is good news, bringing another business here to the city," said Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5 "That's another building on the books paying property taxes and it's something welcome in the neighborhood."
In a related move, the City Council voted 7-0 to approve an ordinance that allows for one-hour parking signs to be erected on the east side of Reading Avenue from 150th Street, then 85 feet north to an alley.
That will allow for restaurant parking, although Franciski said there are also some spots available in the back of the restaurant.