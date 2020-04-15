Retired East Chicago police chief dies; remembered for service to city

EAST CHICAGO — A former East Chicago police chief who instated the department’s current motto, “Courage, compassion, professionalism,” was a living example of the words, friends said.
Augusto “Gus” Flores Jr., of East Chicago, died Wednesday, friends and city officials confirmed.
The American flag outside the East Chicago Police Department will be lowered to half-staff and the building will be adorned with black and purple mourning bunting to pay respects, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera. While the funeral will be limited to a small amount of loved ones, officers in marked squad cars will line up outside the funeral home for a police escort to Flores’s burial place.
Flores was first hired in 1968 as an East Chicago Police Department officer and was promoted to detective in 1972, Rivera said. He served as a detective until 1976, when he became a detective sergeant.
In 1985, Flores became the chief of police before he retired for the first time in 1990. After a short time, Flores came back to the department as chief from January 2009 until his final retirement in 2012. Flores's son, Steve Flores, went on to become the St. John Police Department chief.
Rivera said it is believed that Flores was the city’s first Puerto Rican police chief.
“I worked under him after he came back as chief the second time,” Rivera said. “He is the one who adopted the motto, ‘Courage, compassion, professionalism,’ and in 2009 he put it on our squad cars.”
When it comes to the East Chicago Police Department motto, Frank Maldonado, former East Chicago deputy chief, said to Flores, it was much more than words.
“He instilled that in the men and women of the police department,” Maldonado said. “It is one of the things we remember him by. He lived by those words. He put the saying on squad cars and pins. He was really passionate about it. If I had a couple of words to describe Gus, he was true professional.”
During his time in the East Chicago Police Department, Flores targeted gang-related crime.
“He was a big fan of the gang unit and when he got in, he made sure to target gangs and beefed up the gang unit,” Rivera said. “He was very active as a chief and was involved in every case. He made sure we did everything we could and gave us connections with federal agencies.”
Former East Chicago Police Chief Mark Becker said he worked with Flores for many years. When Becker worked for the FBI, he said Flores was always ready to assist.
“He was always the guy to go to,” Becker said. “He was very professional and he was a strong leader who always did what was right.”
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said he knew Flores from when he grew up in East Chicago.
“Gus was a professional dedicated to his job and to his family,” Martinez said. “I am saddened to hear of his loss and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”
Rivera said Flores was still very active in the community after his final retirement, calling the police department to keep in touch with former colleagues and was always glad to give advice and assistance.
“He was the first person to call me to say congratulations when I was promoted to deputy chief,” Rivera said. “He was still very active in the community and always wanted to know what was happening at the police department. He was a great person.”
After his retirement, Flores and his wife also gifted personalized police officers’ Bibles to those in local law enforcement, Rivera said. They raised money for their endeavor by selling home-baked goods.
“Everyone in the department got a policeman’s Bible that had their name on it with a personal letter inside,” Rivera said. “The last I talked to him, he and his wife passed out 400 Bibles.”
