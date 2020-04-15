Retired East Chicago police chief dies; remembered for service to city

When it comes to the East Chicago Police Department motto, Frank Maldonado, former East Chicago deputy chief, said to Flores, it was much more than words.

“He instilled that in the men and women of the police department,” Maldonado said. “It is one of the things we remember him by. He lived by those words. He put the saying on squad cars and pins. He was really passionate about it. If I had a couple of words to describe Gus, he was true professional.”

During his time in the East Chicago Police Department, Flores targeted gang-related crime.

“He was a big fan of the gang unit and when he got in, he made sure to target gangs and beefed up the gang unit,” Rivera said. “He was very active as a chief and was involved in every case. He made sure we did everything we could and gave us connections with federal agencies.”

Former East Chicago Police Chief Mark Becker said he worked with Flores for many years. When Becker worked for the FBI, he said Flores was always ready to assist.

“He was always the guy to go to,” Becker said. “He was very professional and he was a strong leader who always did what was right.”

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said he knew Flores from when he grew up in East Chicago.