Retired Merrillville police chief honored by state, town

MERRILLVILLE — His 43-year career in law enforcement wasn't about receiving praise, but former Police Chief Joseph Petruch was given plenty of it at the last Town Council meeting.

Weeks after his retirement, Petruch was the recipient of the Circle of Corydon award. The honor recognizes citizens who have made significant contributions to the betterment of Indiana, and it's the second-highest recognition a Hoosier can receive.

“(Petruch) has done more for this community and more for the area as a policeman than any man that I can think of,” said State Rep. Michael Aylesworth, R-Hebron.

Gov. Eric Holcomb selected Petruch for the Circle of Corydon after he was nominated by Aylesworth, state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, and State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary.

“When I submitted his name to the to the Governor's office for an award, it turns out that (Beck) and (Smith) had done the same thing, so that speaks volumes,” Aylesworth said.

The three state representatives attended the Town Council meeting to present Petruch with the Circle of Corydon.

Smith said Petruch served more than the town of Merrillville during his law enforcement career, and he is well-deserving of the award.