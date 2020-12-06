 Skip to main content
Retired Valparaiso police officer remembered as dedicated public servant
VALPARAISO — Retired police Lt. John Ross was remembered Sunday as "a hardworking, dedicated public servant, who spent 30 years of his life serving the department and citizens of Valparaiso."

Valparaiso Police Chief Jeffrey Balon announced Ross' death in a department Facebook post.

"To those who knew him, he will always be held close in their hearts as a valued friend, who had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He cared about people and, even as a retired officer, remained in contact with his co-workers; stopping by the station and calling randomly, just to check in," Balon said.

Ross was a mentor and inspiration to Balon, the chief said.

"The knowledge and experience he selflessly shared helped shape my career, as well as the careers of dozens of other officers, making us who we are today," he said. "I will forever have the memories I made working with John; the funny, the sad and the exceptionally unique. Those memories are priceless, and I will cherish them always."

Ross leaves behind a wife and children, for whom he cared deeply, Balon said.

"John was truly a one of a kind person, who gave everyone and everything his all," he said.

Funeral arrangements for Ross had not yet been announced Sunday.

