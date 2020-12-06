Retired Valparaiso police officer remembered as dedicated public servant

VALPARAISO — Retired police Lt. John Ross was remembered Sunday as "a hardworking, dedicated public servant, who spent 30 years of his life serving the department and citizens of Valparaiso."
Valparaiso Police Chief Jeffrey Balon announced Ross' death in a department Facebook post.
"To those who knew him, he will always be held close in their hearts as a valued friend, who had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He cared about people and, even as a retired officer, remained in contact with his co-workers; stopping by the station and calling randomly, just to check in," Balon said.
Ross was a mentor and inspiration to Balon, the chief said.
Support Local Journalism
"The knowledge and experience he selflessly shared helped shape my career, as well as the careers of dozens of other officers, making us who we are today," he said. "I will forever have the memories I made working with John; the funny, the sad and the exceptionally unique. Those memories are priceless, and I will cherish them always."
Ross leaves behind a wife and children, for whom he cared deeply, Balon said.
"John was truly a one of a kind person, who gave everyone and everything his all," he said.
Funeral arrangements for Ross had not yet been announced Sunday.
Andrew Adam Mecha
Antiwone Rudd
Clayton Tyler Ewing
Colin Switalski
Courtland Harris
Daniel Lee Williams
Gerald Junior Martin
Jalen Jamal Marshall
Jessica Lyn Stivanson
John Gustin
Kristyn Laura Boskov
Kyla Deanne Dunn
Mark Anthony Bajza
Nicholas Lewis
Noah Spencer William Gibson
Oliver Anthony Fernando Owens
Patricia Ann Rife
Pilialoha Ingrid Haymes
Robert Davenport
Robert Kevin Bauske
Roy Charles Solofra
Tamera Marie Stark
Timothy Vojslavek
Zachary Ryan Pierce
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!