Rev. C.T. Vivian, key civil rights leader, has died at 95

President Barack Obama honored Vivian with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013, saying that “time and again, Reverend Vivian was among the first to be in the action: in 1947, joining a sit-in to integrate an Illinois restaurant; one of the first Freedom Riders; in Selma, on the courthouse steps to register blacks to vote, for which he was beaten, bloodied and jailed.”

Obama continued: “Rosa Parks said of him, ‘Even after things had supposedly been taken care of and we had our rights, he was still out there, inspiring the next generation, including me,’ helping kids go to college with a program that would become Upward Bound." He praised Vivian, then 89, for being “still in the action, pushing us closer to our founding ideals.”

The King Center in Atlanta tweeted a tribute: “Rev. C.T. Vivian. Courageous. Brilliant. Sacrificial. A powerfully well-lived life that lifted humanity. We will miss you.” The Rev. Al Sharpton, who heads the National Action Network, tweeted that Vivian “made this nation and world a better place.”

“RIP, my friend,” Sharpton's message ended.