Review cites 'operational failures' in Jussie Smollett prosecution

Webb restored charges against Smollett in February this year after a first stage of his investigation focused on the evidence against the actor. In recharging Smollett, Webb said at the time that dropping the charges was unjustified, including because the evidence against Smollett was overwhelming.

The black, openly gay actor has continued to stand by his claim that two men attacked him early on Jan. 29, 2019, in downtown Chicago, shouting slurs and looping a rope around his neck. He says the attack was real and wasn’t a publicity stunt.

Among the focuses of Webb’s inquiry over the last several months was whether Foxx acted improperly by speaking to a Smollett relative and a onetime aide of former first lady Michelle Obama, Tina Tchen, before the charges were dropped, and in how she recused herself early in the investigation after news broke about those communications.

Webb portrayed a state’s attorney’s office often in disarray and unduly worried about perceptions of the office as the Smollett case quickly became headline news nationwide. He offered Foxx’s recusal as a prime example.