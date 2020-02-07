Ricochet Tacos coming to Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Diners who frequent the square can expect a new restaurant in the coming months.
Valparaiso-based Ricochet Tacos is planning to open a location on the square at 115 W. Joliet St. in spring 2020.
The restaurant first opened its doors in Valparaiso in February 2017 after chef and co-owner Cory Muro wanted to become more playful with the food he was making.
In October 2011, Muro opened Valley Kitchen & Bar with his wife, Blair.
However, after roughly five years of working in fine dining business, Muro said he was ready for a change.
“I wasn't interested in doing that style of cuisine anymore, which was more high-end, dinner only. I wanted to do something a little more playful,” Muro said.
Ricochet offers a variety of gourmet tacos to suit any palette. Offerings like Handle Bar play off traditional taco flavors, featuring skirt steak, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onion, arbol salsa and Napa pico.
Other options, such as Taters Gonna Tate — which includes avocado, roasted poblano, adobo potato, cojita, banana pepper salad, scallions and chipotle cream — offer a modern, fresh take on the dish.
Ricochet also offers a taco of the month, and it’s tough to choose a favorite, Muro said.
“Gosh, every single one of them is really good. The 40 Thieves is my personal favorite,” he said.
The 40 Thieves was January’s taco of the month and featured sour cream and onion falafel, fried cauliflower, tzatziki and cucumber salsa, queso fresco, harissa vinaigrette and cilantro on naan.
“It's really good,” he said. “I’m not a vegetarian but it's probably my favorite one.”
Two years ago, Muro and co-owner Jeff Stykowski didn’t see the gourmet taco hub opening another location. However, Muro and Stykowski recently opened a Tomato Bar at 10547 Broadway in Crown Point.
“I think a big part of (what) we're excited about, and I'm sure the staff is, would be the community," Muro said. "We've had the chance to work in Crown Point with Tomato Bar opening this past year, and we really, really enjoy being over there.”
The Crown Point City Council unanimously approved Ricochet Tacos’ downtown historic beverage license. The license varies from a traditional three-way liquor license in that it costs $6,000, versus up to six figures.
The license can only be issued in a historic downtown area and cannot be sold or transferred, and doesn’t carry over if a business closes. Instead, it goes back to the state and is made available to another vendor.
The licenses are issued based on the population of a municipality.
Muro also has one for Ricochet in Valparaiso, which he previously told The Times was a big part of the restaurant’s growth and success.
The city’s redevelopment commission also approved paying the owners $25,000 for its participation in the city’s facade grant. The program pays business owners for 50% of a facade project up to $25,000, said Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter.