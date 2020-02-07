Ricochet Tacos coming to Crown Point

“Gosh, every single one of them is really good. The 40 Thieves is my personal favorite,” he said.

The 40 Thieves was January’s taco of the month and featured sour cream and onion falafel, fried cauliflower, tzatziki and cucumber salsa, queso fresco, harissa vinaigrette and cilantro on naan.

“It's really good,” he said. “I’m not a vegetarian but it's probably my favorite one.”

Two years ago, Muro and co-owner Jeff Stykowski didn’t see the gourmet taco hub opening another location. However, Muro and Stykowski recently opened a Tomato Bar at 10547 Broadway in Crown Point.

“I think a big part of (what) we're excited about, and I'm sure the staff is, would be the community," Muro said. "We've had the chance to work in Crown Point with Tomato Bar opening this past year, and we really, really enjoy being over there.”

The Crown Point City Council unanimously approved Ricochet Tacos’ downtown historic beverage license. The license varies from a traditional three-way liquor license in that it costs $6,000, versus up to six figures.