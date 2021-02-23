'Ride or die' girlfriend helped man set fire to his ex's home, police say

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man and his new "ride or die" girlfriend set fire last month to his ex-girlfriend's Hobart home, a vehicle and trampoline, court records allege.

Rebuen C. Wilson, 23, and Melissa M. Hardin, 34, of Hammond, are each facing two Level 4 felony counts of arson.

Wilson also was charged last week with two Level 5 felony counts of stalking.

Hobart police responded about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 5 to a fire in the 2700 block of Coral Drive, where a woman said she suspected her ex-boyfriend — Wilson — of arson because he called her numerous times the day before despite a protective order she has against him, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Five people were in the home at the time of the fire, including a 9-year-old boy, records state. They all made it out safely.

Fire investigators noted the smell of gasoline and fire damage to the house, a vehicle parked nearby, a mat at the front door and a trampoline, according to court documents.

Police reviewed the woman's phone records and determined Wilson called her about 30 times early Jan. 4, hours before the fire, records state.

