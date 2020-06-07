Ridealong: Dyer Police Department Officer Matthew Voss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While patrolling with Dyer Police Department Officer Matthew Voss, the 24-year-old Dyer native talks about how things have changed since his father was in the force decades ago.

In a time where police-community relations are the center of discussion, Voss holds the perspective that officers need to be just as equipped in their character as they are in their uniforms and squad cars.

"Definitely empathy would be a huge thing," Voss said of qualities a good officer should have. "Knowing how to deal with someone else’s emotions, too, is huge. Not everyone handles situations the same. Another big thing is respect. Like I talked about respecting others, you’re going to get the respect hopefully that you give. Another thing I talked about is, we are all human."

From being in life-or-death situations to middle schoolers asking if they can use his Taser, being an officer is never a dull moment.

Voss, a 2014 graduate of Lake Central High School, said while driving in his squad car, interacting with younger generations has been a continual source of encouragement.