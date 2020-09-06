Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Crown Point Police Officer Daniel Lee brings compassion to policing

The eighth installment of "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" follows Crown Point Police Officer Daniel Lee.
Lee, a father and self-described dog lover who also likes cats in moderation, has been serving with Crown Point police since 2013.
For 34-year-old Lee, every day on the job is a learning experience.
"This job will surprise you every day if you let it. But if you go in there thinking that you know everything or thinking that you got this figured out, you're really setting yourself up to get hurt," Lee said.
To view a video of the ride-along, visit nwi.com.
Q: How long have you been doing police work?
A: I've been with Crown Point for seven years. Previous to that, I served six years in Lowell. So, 13 years on the job altogether.
Q: What positions have you held?
A: Patrolman and member of the Northwest Regional SWAT team. (Lee also served as the firearms training instructor at the Lowell Police Department.)
Q: Are you a Region native? If so, where did you grow up and graduate from high school?
A: I was born and raised in Merrillville. (Lee graduated from Merrillville High School in 2004.)
Q: What’s the earliest age you can remember wanting to get into law enforcement, and what drew you to the field?
I was an apprentice for bodywork. I actually did collision repair for the first five, six years, not even out of high school. The first gas spike went up. ... The work stopped coming in. People were driving less. I was just some 17-, 18-year-old kid. There's guys there 35, 40 years old that had families. They had mortgages and food to put on the table and kids to take care of. So my work obviously got cut back some, and around that time I joined the volunteer fire department in Merrillville and started getting into the public safety aspect of it and said, 'This is what I want to do.'
Q: What gave you the final push to commit to police work?
When the work really went away at the body shop, I actually wasn't 21 yet so most departments ... they can let you apply if you're 20. I was 19. So it was pretty far out, I wouldn't be able to go anywhere. So (I) actually got a job as a public safety officer for a college in Chicago. They would hire me at 19. It wasn't a sworn position. So it was pretty much a security guard job. But I was doing this public safety officer job. You had no arrest powers. You had no true law enforcement credentials. So what that really kind of taught me was how to talk to people and to really have a discussion with somebody and get them talked into doing what I wanted them to do.
I did that for a few years or so. As soon as I got close to 21, just applied everywhere I could. Lowell was the first phone call I got. The rest is history.
Q: What’s one of the craziest things you’ve seen or experienced in your job?
A: I'm on the Northwest Regional (SWAT) team. 2014 was when it happened. I was just an entry guy on the SWAT team. So we were ... at Family Express, and they called out that Nick Schultz got shot. He had gone down inside the apartment with the gunman, and he was still stuck in there, and they couldn't get in to get him. So right away, me and a couple other guys mount up, take off. What's interesting is that I was driving an older Charger, and as hard and as fast as I was driving that car, it felt like we were going this fast (around 20 mph). ... It's like we couldn't get there. So we get there. We get the shields there. Me and five other guys go up, we pull him (Schultz) out of the apartment. We find the shooter in there, he's already shot himself. (We) secure the scene. Went over to the Methodist, where they were taking them over to Orland Park, and went home and went to bed. ... There's just no way to describe ... walking up to what you are preparing for: a 100% gun fight. It's eerie. It's freaky. And it's almost like out of body. I have no way to describe it. That one sticks out. The sights that I saw, the feelings I had, the smells of that day — I will take my entire rest of my life.
Q: How are you able to acclimate and deal with these types of things?
A: Unfortunately, there's a stigma in the first responder community when it comes to mental health. I will say that over the last probably half of my career, it has gotten much better. I do feel like as a community, they are making the right strides. But I still think that there's always going to be room for improvement. It's a lot on the individual person. The way I vent, deal with these things is I work on cars and stuff like that. I get a hobby and get myself focused on something else. If something's truly bugging me, I'll talk to my dad about it. My dad was a policeman for 25 years. He's seen it. He's experienced it.
Q: Name a moment that you were personally touched by something that happened or an interaction you had while working as an officer.
A: I had a lady come up to me once, I was at a restaurant. She was a waitress. She comes up to me and she goes, 'I know you don't remember me ... but, you dealt with my son two years ago.' And she had the date. ... Here's the thing: the waitress, (a) restaurant, it's a crap shoot. You dealt with my son. OK, all right. What happened? Was this a good interaction, was it bad? She goes, 'You dealt with him twice, consecutively, and I won't go into details of it.' I remembered who she was after the fact. She goes, 'I won't go into details of it, but I credit you with changing his life and putting him on the right path.' And right there, that's this job. That's the job. It's those moments. So you can sit here and you can talk about how you found that much heroin or you arrested this guy and took this dude to the jail. The moment where you've changed somebody's life for the better, that's where it's at.
Q: How do those moments guide your every-day patrolling and philosophy on policing?
A: Giving people the benefit of doubt, I think, plays a lot into it and treat people how you want to be treated — how cliche is that? Every guy I work with on this crew, we all follow that same mantra. And I would say out of this police department, I'd say a good majority — high 80% — they all police with that same mentality.
Q: If there's one thing that you would want the public to know about policing that they don't know, what would it be?
A: Everybody that's doing this job is human. (They) make mistakes. I think the general consensus is that everybody wants to do this job. That's the key. So (in) my time doing this, I have yet to encounter an officer (where) all they want to do is go out and create havoc. When I say havoc, I mean just ruin people's lives, go out and hurt people. I don't see that. I think that the public can see that and believe that that's the case. I think the public needs to understand that: Is the system perfect? No. Is there room for improvement? Always. Going back to what I was telling you guys earlier, the day you got it all figured out. The day you know it all; hang it up.
