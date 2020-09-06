Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Crown Point Police Officer Daniel Lee brings compassion to policing

Q: What’s one of the craziest things you’ve seen or experienced in your job?

A: I'm on the Northwest Regional (SWAT) team. 2014 was when it happened. I was just an entry guy on the SWAT team. So we were ... at Family Express, and they called out that Nick Schultz got shot. He had gone down inside the apartment with the gunman, and he was still stuck in there, and they couldn't get in to get him. So right away, me and a couple other guys mount up, take off. What's interesting is that I was driving an older Charger, and as hard and as fast as I was driving that car, it felt like we were going this fast (around 20 mph). ... It's like we couldn't get there. So we get there. We get the shields there. Me and five other guys go up, we pull him (Schultz) out of the apartment. We find the shooter in there, he's already shot himself. (We) secure the scene. Went over to the Methodist, where they were taking them over to Orland Park, and went home and went to bed. ... There's just no way to describe ... walking up to what you are preparing for: a 100% gun fight. It's eerie. It's freaky. And it's almost like out of body. I have no way to describe it. That one sticks out. The sights that I saw, the feelings I had, the smells of that day — I will take my entire rest of my life.