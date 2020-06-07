Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Dyer Police Department Officer Matthew Voss on patrolling with heart

The fifth installment of 'Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops' takes a look at a day in the life of Dyer Police Department Officer Matthew Voss.
Voss, 24, has been with Dyer Police Department since the start of his career nearly two years ago. While patrolling the streets of Dyer, Voss talked about lessons his dad, a former Dyer officer, passed down to him that he carries with him to this day.
“There’s a couple things but I think one of the main things is always just to stay humble,” Voss said. “We’re all humans. We all make mistakes. You treat someone with respect, hopefully they’ll treat you with respect in return. He always told me, ‘Don’t ever look down on someone, you guys are the same people. We are all human.’”
Q: How old were you when you began police work?
A: Twenty-three years old.
Q: What were the positions you held?
A: My current position is patrol officer, so handle everyday call-to-calls, as far as doing traffic stops, patrolling neighborhoods, going to the schools during the week in the morning and also when they let out in the afternoon, just for sort of a police presence. We have a great school resource officer program and have two officers assigned to that. But we also like to have a couple extra guys there when school’s letting out just to be seen and also help out with traffic, too.
Q: Are you a Region native? If so, where did you grow up and graduate from high school?
A: I grew up in Dyer and then moved to the south end of town in the unincorporated area about 12 years ago. But I went to pre-school, elementary school and middle school all in Dyer.
I graduated from Lake Central in 2014.
Q: What’s the earliest age you can remember wanting to get into law enforcement, and what drew you to the field?
A: I’ve always wanted to be a police officer. Just a sense of helping people out, making a difference. When someone calls 911 it’s that time in their life where they’re experiencing absolute havoc and they need police. It’s a low point in their life where something is going on and that’s why they’re calling us. So I like handling situations where in the end result, when it’s all said and done, you’ve resolved something for that family or that specific person, hopefully. Not all times it goes that way, but usually when you get called somewhere, you’re able to help someone out — solve whatever crisis is going on with them. It makes them feel a little more secure, knowing you’re able to do that for them.
Q: What’s one of the craziest or most outrageous things you’ve seen or experienced in your job?
A: I would say obviously overdoses are becoming very common in Northwest Indiana. Those situations can always go one of two ways. We carry Narcan now, so when we come up to a situation where there’s an individual overdosing we administer the Narcan.
Hopefully it has positive effects and it reverses the side effects of the narcotic and brings them back. But sometimes obviously it’s not the situation and it’s been too long since someone found them or someone knew that they were overdosing and they are beyond help. Which is also pretty tough, especially when the family has to deal with that. And the family has tried to help them in the past, however they have not be accepting of realizing they need help.
Being so close to the Indiana-Illinois border, there’s a large population that’ll go over to Illinois, purchase certain narcotics and then they’ll come back, come to Dyer and then people will find them overdosed in their cars or over at their house.
Q: How do you see your department targeting this growing issue?
A: Definitely we do everything we can to figure out, especially in Dyer, who is selling the narcotics, how it’s being sold or how these individuals are getting the narcotics.
Sometimes they’re not purchasing within town but if they are, we definitely have a kind of pretty hard and strict enforcement because we want to figure out where that source is to prevent more people from purchasing narcotics, which ultimately leads to more people potentially overdosing.
Q: What are two key driving forces that keep you coming back for more in your field?
A: I would say one of the most important things is helping people out and making a difference. Another thing is just interacting with the younger generation as well. It’s pretty cool to see, even driving through subdivisions, kids playing basketball, football or whatever it may be. They’re out there waving to you and they come up to you and look up to you like you’re a star. Because they admire you and they really have a lot of respect for police officers in general. So that’s pretty satisfying.
A lot of times when I’m in the middle school and they’ll come up to me and they’ll ask me a bunch of questions and I enjoy answering their questions. Sometimes they’re silly questions, but they’re middle schoolers, so we can expect that. But it’s pretty cool to interact with them in that sense. And also seeing they want to grow up to be police officers. It seems every younger kid I talk to, when they grow up they want to be a police officer.
Q: What are some of the sillier questions they’ve asked?
A: A lot of times it’s if they can borrow my Taser and tase their friend, which they get a kick out of that. Or if I can handcuff their friend because they’re being mean to them.
Q: Name a moment that you were personally touched by something that happened or an interaction you had while working as an officer.
A: I would say whenever someone experiences death in the family, when we’re involved, it’s kind of touching. That’s one of those times where that’s a very low point in their life and a very detrimental incident that’s occurring in their lives. So we have to make sure we treat that family as if it was our family. We want to make sure they are comforted and we need to make sure we can do anything we can for them.
About a year ago, I went to a call where a husband and wife had got home and he went unconscious and stopped breathing. We got there and other officers started administering first aid and it was just a very sad situation. They’d been married for a very long time and the husband was taken to the hospital. So I sat there with the wife, comforted her and let her know he’s in good hands right now and they’re going to do everything they can to improve his health. I gave her a ride to the hospital, tried to do anything I could for her. Her husband ended up passing away and I got a card in the mail from her in my mailbox. It was a "Thank You" card, thanking me for what I did and thanking me for being there with her while medical personnel administered first aid and just letting her know everything was going to be all right. I went over there and saw her, thanked her for the card and told her if she needs anything, I am around. Obviously, she’s a widow now and I stop in every once and a while and say hello to her. That’s just another experience that’s part of our job. It’s just what we do. We experience things like that and move on and continue doing what we’re doing.
Q: What are three things the public should know about police work that they may not know?
A: We’re not out there to arrest everyone we come across. We’re out there to help you when you need it. Obviously, some situations do require us to take someone into custody but I think a big misconception, especially with parents with younger kids, if you run into them, they’ll say: “If you don’t behave, then he’s going to take you to jail. He’s a police officer, he’s going to arrest you.”
Which we do not like to hear because we want kids to know, especially with the age they are, that we’re there to help them. If they think we’re the bad guys, when they’re in need of help, they’re not going to call us. We want them to know we are there for them whenever they’re experiencing a crisis in their life, they can call us and we will respond and handle it accordingly.
Q: What’s the earliest interaction you remember having with police?
A: Probably when I was first born. My dad was a police officer for about five years. When I was first growing up and I was real little I was always around the police department when he was working and being around his coworkers and other officers at all times. Walking around the PD and getting to know everyone. It was kind of then that I had my first interactions and really thought, this is what I want to do. And ever since, my mind’s been set on that and I’ve achieved that goal and continue to achieve goals in law enforcement and make it a very prosperous career.
My dad was a Dyer officer for a few years so that’s another pretty cool thing to say I work at the same department my dad once worked at as well.
He was also a patrol officer, he was here in the late ‘90s and left in the early 2000’s, so he was in Dyer for about four years.
Q: What were some main things you learned from your dad about police work?
A: There’s a couple things but I think one of the main things is always just to stay humble. We’re all humans. We all make mistakes. You treat someone with respect, hopefully they’ll treat you with respect in return. He always told me, “Don’t ever look down on someone, you guys are the same people. We are all human.” And that can go a long way in law enforcement — respect. Because it makes a huge difference in dealing with people that, the first interaction they had with a police officer, maybe they weren’t respected. So, the next one they have, you have to make sure that hopefully you set that precedence where you can show them respect and that kind of changes their mind on law enforcement officers.
Q: What’s changed since your dad’s time as on officer to the way things are now?
A: Definitely the population. The town of Dyer has grown a lot bigger. As far as businesses, restaurants, stuff like that, have become a lot more since he left. It’s become a lot busier. Obviously Route 30 is a pretty major thoroughfare that runs through Dyer. This area is becoming a lot more populated.
Q: What do you think are the main qualities a good police officer should have?
A: Definitely empathy would be a huge thing. Knowing how to deal with someone else’s emotions, too, is huge. Not everyone handles situations the same. Another big thing is respect. Like I talked about respecting others, you’re going to get the respect hopefully that you give. Another thing I talked about is we are all human. We all handle situations differently and you have to recognize that because something that you may not think is a big deal, someone else does. And it effects them a lot more than it will effect you, so you have to adapt to that.
