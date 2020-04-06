Riley Foundation starts emergency fund during coronavirus outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

INDIANAPOLIS — The Riley Children’s Foundation is seeking donations toward a new fund that will provide emergency assistance to families of hospitalized children facing additional financial struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Riley Relief Fund will also provide support for the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis during the ongoing public health emergency, foundation officials said.

Foundation President Elizabeth Elkas said the virus outbreak is pushing many families further into crisis while they are caring for children with complex medical needs.

The first $100,000 donated are being matched by a donation from car dealership owner Bob Butler and his family, the foundation said. Donations can be made at the foundation’s website: www.RileyKids.org/Relief.

The new relief fund is meant to provide families with emergency assistance for housing, utilities, transportation, medications, food and other necessities.

Concerned about COVID-19?