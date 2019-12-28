{{featured_button_text}}
Franciscan Health hospital

Franciscan Health Crown Point.

 Marc Chase, file, The Times

A rise in influenza cases have caused multiple Franciscan Health locations throughout Northwest Indiana to implement new visitor restrictions.

In efforts to prevent the flu spreading at Region hospitals, the restrictions have been implemented in Crown Point, Hammond, Dyer, Munster and Michigan City, according to a news release from Franciscan Health.

No more than two visitors will be allowed at a time and no children less than 16 years old will be allowed, the company said. However, exceptions will be made for parents under age 18 who are visiting their child in pediatric care and significant others under age 18 who are visiting patients in the obstetrics or postpartum practices in the hospital at the Michigan City location.

At Franciscan Health Crown Point, Birth Place visitors will be restricted to two adults and siblings. Visitors to the neonatal intensive care unit will be limited to parents only. In addition, visiting grandparents will have to show proof of vaccination from more than two weeks ago.

Hospital staff at all locations are taking precautions such as wearing masks if unable to receive the influenza vaccine and removing all magazines from waiting rooms. Patients with a cough or respiratory symptoms are required to wear masks when admitted or leaving their room.

“While these restrictions may be an inconvenience, they are necessary to ensure patient safety,” said Robert Blaszkiewicz, communications and media relations specialist for Franciscan Health. “Though the common cold and the flu can often look alike, symptoms like fever, headache, body aches, weakness, fatigue and extreme exhaustion are more common indicators of the flu. Also, with the flu, symptoms tend to be worse, come on suddenly and can last as long as two weeks.”

