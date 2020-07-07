Rivals for Indiana's Democratic attorney general nomination uniting to help party win in November

"It's critical we elect Jonathan Weinzapfel as our next attorney general and I'm asking all those who supported me to join us in this campaign to help turn this office back to being 'the people's lawyer,'" Tallian said.

"No matter who the Republicans nominate, it'll be more of the same distorted priorities and expensive partisan lawsuits. It's time to restore honor, integrity and purpose to the attorney general's office, and I know Jonathan will do that on day one."

The Indiana Republican Party is scheduled to announce Friday the winner of the four-way contest for its attorney general nomination, after votes from GOP convention delegates were submitted by mail in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The candidates challenging Attorney General Curtis Hill for renomination are former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and Zionsville attorney John Westercamp.