Rivals for Indiana's Democratic attorney general nomination uniting to help party win in November

The two candidates in the hard-fought race for Indiana's Democratic attorney general nomination are uniting behind the party's nominee to improve the chances of winning at the Nov. 3 general election.
Former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel, who claimed the attorney general nomination at last month's "virtual" Democratic State Convention by just 48 votes over state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, on Tuesday named Tallian honorary chairwoman of his campaign.
"There are few people I respect more than Karen Tallian," Weinzapfel said. "She ran an outstanding campaign and is one the hardest working and knowledgeable members of the Indiana General Assembly."
"I'm thrilled she’s joining our team and look forward to working with her in the coming months."
Both Weinzapfel and Tallian focused their campaigns on halting Indiana's participation in a federal lawsuit aimed at eliminating the Affordable Care Act, reforming the state's criminal justice system, protecting the wages and safety of Hoosier workers, and going after criminals who scam Hoosiers.
"It's critical we elect Jonathan Weinzapfel as our next attorney general and I'm asking all those who supported me to join us in this campaign to help turn this office back to being 'the people's lawyer,'" Tallian said.
"No matter who the Republicans nominate, it'll be more of the same distorted priorities and expensive partisan lawsuits. It's time to restore honor, integrity and purpose to the attorney general's office, and I know Jonathan will do that on day one."
The Indiana Republican Party is scheduled to announce Friday the winner of the four-way contest for its attorney general nomination, after votes from GOP convention delegates were submitted by mail in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The candidates challenging Attorney General Curtis Hill for renomination are former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and Zionsville attorney John Westercamp.
Republicans have controlled Indiana's attorney general office since 2000 when Democratic Attorney General Karen Freeman-Wilson, who would go on to serve two terms as Gary's mayor, was defeated for the post by Republican Steve Carter, a Lowell native.
