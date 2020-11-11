River Forest to extend remote learning through early January

HOBART — The River Forest Community School Corp. will extend students' virtual learning through Jan. 4.
The River Forest school board approved plans for extended virtual learning in a meeting Tuesday night.
The district announced plans for remote learning in late October with the intention of returning to in-person learning in about two weeks.
In a letter to families Oct. 28, River Forest Superintendent Steve Disney cited rising staff quarantines and a seven-day unique positivity rate in Lake County at 14.1% as reasons for temporary instructional changes.
Two week later, Lake County is reporting a 22% positivity rate among unique individuals tested between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
River Forest school leaders explained that change, and an expectation that rates could continue to increase in the coming holidays, as driving factors in extending remote learning into January.
"This increase in unique positivity has also impacted the district's ability to properly staff buildings and provide bus services," River Forest leaders wrote in a letter to families Wednesday. "Each week we have been experiencing more staff quarantined and additional positive cases."
River Forest saw 11% of its staff quarantined in late October when the district first implemented remote learning.
"There is a concern that after the Thanksgiving break, there will be the potential of more families being exposed to the virus," River Forest leaders said. "As COVID-19 increase in Northwest Indiana, we ask all in our community to take precautions to wear masks, wash hands, and stay home when you are sick."
Read the letter here:
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_09
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_03
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_04
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_01
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_11
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_06
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_10
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_08
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_07
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_05
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_02
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.