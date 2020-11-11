River Forest to extend remote learning through early January

HOBART — The River Forest Community School Corp. will extend students' virtual learning through Jan. 4.

The River Forest school board approved plans for extended virtual learning in a meeting Tuesday night.

The district announced plans for remote learning in late October with the intention of returning to in-person learning in about two weeks.

In a letter to families Oct. 28, River Forest Superintendent Steve Disney cited rising staff quarantines and a seven-day unique positivity rate in Lake County at 14.1% as reasons for temporary instructional changes.

Two week later, Lake County is reporting a 22% positivity rate among unique individuals tested between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

River Forest school leaders explained that change, and an expectation that rates could continue to increase in the coming holidays, as driving factors in extending remote learning into January.

"This increase in unique positivity has also impacted the district's ability to properly staff buildings and provide bus services," River Forest leaders wrote in a letter to families Wednesday. "Each week we have been experiencing more staff quarantined and additional positive cases."