 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
River Forest to extend remote learning through early January
urgent

River Forest to extend remote learning through early January

{{featured_button_text}}
School Bus stock
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

HOBART — The River Forest Community School Corp. will extend students' virtual learning through Jan. 4.

The River Forest school board approved plans for extended virtual learning in a meeting Tuesday night. 

The district announced plans for remote learning in late October with the intention of returning to in-person learning in about two weeks.

In a letter to families Oct. 28, River Forest Superintendent Steve Disney cited rising staff quarantines and a seven-day unique positivity rate in Lake County at 14.1% as reasons for temporary instructional changes.

River Forest schools go virtual for 2 weeks following increased reports of COVID-19

Two week later, Lake County is reporting a 22% positivity rate among unique individuals tested between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

River Forest school leaders explained that change, and an expectation that rates could continue to increase in the coming holidays, as driving factors in extending remote learning into January.

"This increase in unique positivity has also impacted the district's ability to properly staff buildings and provide bus services," River Forest leaders wrote in a letter to families Wednesday. "Each week we have been experiencing more staff quarantined and additional positive cases."

Another 4 die from COVID-19 in NWI; Indiana breaks new daily case record

River Forest saw 11% of its staff quarantined in late October when the district first implemented remote learning.

"There is a concern that after the Thanksgiving break, there will be the potential of more families being exposed to the virus," River Forest leaders said. "As COVID-19 increase in Northwest Indiana, we ask all in our community to take precautions to wear masks, wash hands, and stay home when you are sick."

Read the letter here:

Download PDF River Forest continued remote learning letter Nov. 11, 2020

Gallery: PNW, IUN campuses adjust to COVID-19 pandemic

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts