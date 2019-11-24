CALUMET CITY — For the past 33 years, Shabaaz Khan's family has had a store at River Oaks Center.
Following fatal shooting Oct. 10 at the mall, Khan is considering taking the family business elsewhere.
"Right now, I'm also scared of working here," said Khan, who witnessed the shooting.
Khan's concern doesn't vary much from other business owners. They all want change, shoppers to feel safe, and they, too, want to feel safe.
In wake of the shooting, business owners met to address mall safety and talk about what they can do to help secure the mall's future. Small business owners and representatives from corporate brands, including Victoria's Secret, Auntie Anne's, Wetzel's Pretzels and Mrs. Fields, showed up to a Thursday evening meeting at Epic Arts & Entertainment, a performing arts facility in the mall.
Mall management, whose office is located right across the storefront, was not present at the meeting. Three security guards stood at their post near the food court before the meeting started, but none was in attendance.
Not the first incident
Business owners said they witness violent incidents on a daily basis, ranging from intimidation to theft.
Co-organizer of the event, Allison Jordan, owner of Epic Arts & Entertainment, said she believes the mall has become more vulnerable because of violent incidents, which have become a constant.
"Once something happens, and you don't have a voice and you don't address it immediately, it's like with anything it's going to continue," said Jordan, who has been in the mall for a year. "We're here to put a tourniquet on it."
Calumet City Police Chief Chris Fletcher told The Times since the Oct. 10 shooting that left two teens dead and one in custody, the department has responded to minor disturbances, such as loud teens and theft, but it hasn't been made aware of other violent incidents at the mall.
Mall management deferred all comments to Namdar Realty Group, the real estate investment firm that owns the shopping center.
Jelson Santos, director of operations at Namdar, referred The Times to a statement on River Oaks' Facebook page about the shooting. When The Times asked about safety initiatives, Santos said Namdar is working with city officials next week and will have more information after Dec. 2.
"We are working diligently to have the safety of all mall attendees guaranteed," Santos said in an email.
Having a plan
Seventh Ward Alderman Anthony Smith, who has lived in Calumet City for 20 years, said he has made public safety a top priority during his term.
In 2018, the City Council passed a public safety ordinance that focuses on retail malls, an ordinance Smith sponsored.
"Basically, the premise of that ordinance was I was privy to unfortunately witness an outbreak of teenage or young adult violence in the mall, which resulted in several businesses taking precautionary measures to shut down," said Smith, whose ward includes the mall.
After that incident, Smith said he met with mall management, who informed him Namdar had made changes that resulted in poor quality of security.
The ordinance outlines the security requirements of each mall in the city, which includes having four security officers for every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday shift, including a supervisor who has working knowledge of the mall; six officers for Friday, Saturday and Sunday shifts, including a supervisor who has working knowledge of the mall; and an additional officer to patrol the exterior of the mall and the parking area in a marked security vehicle 24/7.
However, security often is difficult to get a hold of, business owners said. In wake of the shooting, owners are asking for increased security, especially with the holiday season approaching.
Robin Collazo, owner of Big Time, a menswear store, said the mall has a total of five or six security officers, with two in the mall on any given day.
Collazo, who often is the only person in her store, said the officers aren't to blame for slow response times, rather it's the lack of officers provided by Namdar.
In a newsletter provided to tenants, the first of its kind, Jordan said, management said there will be increased security during the holidays in collaboration with Calumet City Police Department.
Moving forward
Smith told business owners they need to document everything in writing moving forward. He added if their concerns aren't being heard, they should contact his office, so the city can hold the mall accountable.
Fifth Ward Alderman DeJuan Gardner reminded the crowd when police come to the mall for incidents, their response is reactionary. He added city officials find out about incidents last minute and the information is often secondhand.
"Whatever information you guys have, please get it to us," Gardner said. "You guys are the eyes and ears. You guys are the boots on the ground. You guys are here day to day."
Moving forward, the business owners said they want to see increased security and internal changes at the mall. The owners plan to meet again at the start of the new year.
"We have to speak loud, and that's why we're here," Jordan said. "We're here for a collective voice for change. ... All of us are suffering the same way. We are not alone, you are not alone."