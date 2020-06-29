Road ahead for Region Dreamers uncertain following Supreme Court decision

“It’s not something I necessarily think of every day but it’s always in the back of my mind; comparing myself to other people who don’t have to face these kinds of struggles,” Gallegos said. “Luckily, I’ve had assistance and a lot of help to pay for my college tuition. It’s not just with paying for college — even having a driver’s license. If it wasn’t for DACA, I wouldn’t be able to hold a driver’s license and I wouldn’t even be able to work because DACA is essentially my work permit. So all of those things that are normal to my peers or anyone, it’s very different for me — just to know it can all be taken away from me in a moment.”