Road improvements on Main Street, Merrillville Road in Crown Point progress

CROWN POINT — Improvements to Main Street and Merrillville Road are progressing and near completion.
During Tuesday Talks with Mayor David Uran, Public Works Engineering Superintendent Doug Brite provided an update on the projects.
"We continue to work on Merrillville Road. We got sidewalk and curb going in; getting ready for paving," Brite said.
Brite said the Merrillville Road project will go from North Street to Center Ross Road to 93rd Avenue, and has previously stated improvements include minimal curb work, sidewalk repair and paving.
Work on Main Street is nearing completion, Brite said.
The project includes a full curb reclamation, sidewalk repairs for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and street paving from Main Street on the square, south to just short of Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School, he said previously.
"We're putting asphalt down on Main Street. So we're on the final phase of Main Street," Brite said. "That should be done in the next three days, weather permitting, then we'll get some striping down and get that bike lane striped out."
When going southbound on Main Street, there will be a luxury bike line that gives cyclists enough room to ride their bikes when a car is parked in the southbound lane, Brite said.
Uran asked Brite to verify which bike lanes cyclists should utilize when trying to access different parts of the city.
Brite confirmed those looking to head south toward Crown Point High School should use the Main Street bike lane and head south. To head back toward the square, cyclists should use an east/west street then go northbound using the Court Street bike path.
Both projects are being funded by the city and Community Crossings Matching Grant money, according to a previous Times report.
Brite said curb and concrete work has been completed on McKinley Street off 95th Avenue between 94th Place and 95th Avenue as needed, adding it will be milled and paved.
Concrete work and paving also is slated for Harrington Avenue between South and Joliet streets, Brite said.
