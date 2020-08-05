Road improvements on Main Street, Merrillville Road in Crown Point progress

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Improvements to Main Street and Merrillville Road are progressing and near completion.

During Tuesday Talks with Mayor David Uran, Public Works Engineering Superintendent Doug Brite provided an update on the projects.

"We continue to work on Merrillville Road. We got sidewalk and curb going in; getting ready for paving," Brite said.

Brite said the Merrillville Road project will go from North Street to Center Ross Road to 93rd Avenue, and has previously stated improvements include minimal curb work, sidewalk repair and paving.

Work on Main Street is nearing completion, Brite said.

The project includes a full curb reclamation, sidewalk repairs for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and street paving from Main Street on the square, south to just short of Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School, he said previously.