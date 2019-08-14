{{featured_button_text}}
road construction stock photo

PORTAGE — Drivers should avoid the intersection of Willowcreek Road and Central Avenue Thursday from 6-6:30 a.m.

Contractors will lay a chemical on a portion of the intersection that will not come off cars, Police Chief Troy Williams said. 

Drivers will not be able to make left turns and the contractor will have a designated lane to drive through, but Williams said drivers should avoid the intersection altogether. 

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

The work is expected to be done before staff and students arrive at Willowcreek Middle School.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Region kids head back to school 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.