PORTAGE — Drivers should avoid the intersection of Willowcreek Road and Central Avenue Thursday from 6-6:30 a.m.
Contractors will lay a chemical on a portion of the intersection that will not come off cars, Police Chief Troy Williams said.
Drivers will not be able to make left turns and the contractor will have a designated lane to drive through, but Williams said drivers should avoid the intersection altogether.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
The work is expected to be done before staff and students arrive at Willowcreek Middle School.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Region kids head back to school
Back to school
Back to school
Back to school
Back to school
Back to school
Back to school
Back to school: Frankie McCullough Academy
Back to school: Frankie McCullough Academy
Back to school: Frankie McCullough Academy
Back to school: Frankie McCullough Academy
Back to school: Frankie McCullough Academy
Back to school: Frankie McCullough Academy
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.