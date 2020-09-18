Robbery at First Midwest Bank prompts police repsonse; FBI investigating, officials say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — Local police and FBI officers swarmed the First Midwest Bank off West Glen Park Avenue early Friday after the location was robbed, officials confirmed.

Officers responded about 9:45 a.m. for a reported robbery at the building, at 915 W. Glen Park Avenue. No injuries were reported, according to Griffith police Detective Cmdr. Keith Martin.

Michael Peasley, Supervisory Special Agent for the FBI Merrillville office, confirmed agents are investigating a confirmed robbery at the location, adding that it may potentially be linked to other bank robberies.

"The GRIT (Gang Reponse Investigative Team) task force and its local partners are investigating the robbery," Peasley said.

The scene had been cleared by 1:30 p.m. Peasley said there is no immediate threat to the public.

Additional details were not immediately available.