Robbery suspect fought off before stealing store employee's phone, police say
Police stock
Times file photo

GARY — A robbery suspect was fought off by employees at a floral shop before stealing a worker's cellphone last week, an official said.

Gary police responded to a report of a robbery about 3:45 p.m. Jan. 6 to the 2900 block of West 11th Avenue, where they spoke with a 68-year-old Dyer woman who was working in the shop.

The woman told officers a 6-foot tall black male wearing all black came in and demanded purses from her and another worker, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

At one point, an employee got into a fight with the suspect and broke a candle bowl over his head, the woman told police.

The woman reported seeing the suspect make a stabbing motion toward that employee before grabbing the woman's cellphone off a counter and fleeing the store.

Police later determined the employee who fought off the suspect was unscathed. It wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect was armed, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

