Robbery suspect fought off before stealing store employee's phone, police say

GARY — A robbery suspect was fought off by employees at a floral shop before stealing a worker's cellphone last week, an official said.

Gary police responded to a report of a robbery about 3:45 p.m. Jan. 6 to the 2900 block of West 11th Avenue, where they spoke with a 68-year-old Dyer woman who was working in the shop.

The woman told officers a 6-foot tall black male wearing all black came in and demanded purses from her and another worker, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

At one point, an employee got into a fight with the suspect and broke a candle bowl over his head, the woman told police.

The woman reported seeing the suspect make a stabbing motion toward that employee before grabbing the woman's cellphone off a counter and fleeing the store.

Police later determined the employee who fought off the suspect was unscathed. It wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect was armed, Westerfield said.