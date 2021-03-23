Roger Penske bullish on large crowd for Indianapolis 500

Other topics addressed Monday, the day after Ryan Blaney gave Team Penske its first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season:

CONTRACTS

Brad Keselowski in NASCAR and Will Power and Simon Pagenaud from IndyCar are all in contract years, but Penske said early talks on extensions have started. All three have won series championships for Penske, and Power and Pagenaud are both Indy 500 winners.

“We’re in discussion with all of them,” Penske said. “With COVID we haven’t been able to get together, but we’ve had conversations with Brad before. I think we’re moving in the right direction. There’s no reason we wouldn’t renew, for sure.”

ATTENDING RACES

NASCAR did not permit team owners to enter the garage because of the pandemic, so if they attended, they had to watch from a suite on the other side of the track. IndyCar did grant access last year, and NASCAR this season has opened one roster spot inside its bubble for each team. Penske said he attended the Daytona 500 and the race at Las Vegas but has yet to enter the garage.