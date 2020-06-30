Roughly 150 without power in Region following storms, heavy rain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 150 Region NIPSCO customers are still without power Tuesday morning following severe weather that swept through the area late Monday.

The bulk of outages were concentrated in Highland, which had 92 affected customers, according to NIPSCO's outages map, last updated about 8:10 a.m.

More than a dozen were without power in Chesterton, Gary and LaPorte. Only a handful of customers did not have service in communities including Munster and Portage, the map showed.

Strong storms and heavy rainfall passed through parts of the Region Monday afternoon into the evening. The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lake County, which extended through 5:15 p.m. Monday.

Additional scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain could develop throughout Tuesday across parts of the Region and northeast Illinois, the NWS said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.