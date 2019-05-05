HOBART — A roundabout is being planned for the 61st Avenue and Marcella Boulevard intersection, but it's unlikely construction would start any time soon.
City Engineer Phil Gralik said Butler, Fairman and Seufert has started design work for the roundabout that will eventually be created at the intersection.
Gralik estimated construction could be around $3 million. He said Hobart will receive $1.6 million in federal funding that will be used toward the project.
The design work for the project could be completed by the end of 2019, Gralik said. The city will then begin right of way acquisition, which could take another year to finish, he said.
It will be after that when bids will be sought for the work.
The concept for a roundabout comes following an in-depth traffic study of that southwest area of Hobart.
Marcella Boulevard/Mississippi Street and 61st Avenue regularly experiences congestion issues, especially during peak driving times.
More traffic is expected in the corridor as new developments come to that area.
Gralik said a roundabout can provide a variety of advantages, including it can safely keep traffic moving through the intersection.
He said Hobart also needs to keep the roads in the intersection narrow, and having a roundabout there allows the municipality to do so.
The Marcella Boulevard/Mississippi Street intersection won't be the only area of 61st Avenue that will have a roundabout.
Hobart already has one in place at the 61st Avenue and Wisconsin Street intersection. Gralik said there eventually will become a need for one at 61st Avenue and Arizona Street as that area is developed.