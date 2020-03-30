Roundabouts proposed for 109th in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Two more roundabouts are in the works for 109th Avenue, according to preliminary plans from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Along with the city's 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement project, INDOT is proposing a dogbone interchange at 109th and Interstate 65, which would eliminate the existing traffic signals and replace them with roundabouts.

The interchange gets its name from roundabouts flanking one end of a bridge, creating a dogbone shape when you see an aerial image of it.

Right now, the project is in early stages of development, and nothing has been set in stone, said Adam Parkhouse, communications director for INDOT Northwest.

"It is what we call our preferred alternative for this area," he said.

The dogbone interchange would be similar to one at Ind. 49 and Vale Park Road in Valparaiso, Parkhouse said.

The two interchanges vary in the sense that the dogbone won't be connected by a bridge in Crown Point, rather by 109th Avenue, which runs under I-65.