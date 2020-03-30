Roundabouts proposed for 109th in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Two more roundabouts are in the works for 109th Avenue, according to preliminary plans from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Along with the city's 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement project, INDOT is proposing a dogbone interchange at 109th and Interstate 65, which would eliminate the existing traffic signals and replace them with roundabouts.
The interchange gets its name from roundabouts flanking one end of a bridge, creating a dogbone shape when you see an aerial image of it.
Right now, the project is in early stages of development, and nothing has been set in stone, said Adam Parkhouse, communications director for INDOT Northwest.
"It is what we call our preferred alternative for this area," he said.
The dogbone interchange would be similar to one at Ind. 49 and Vale Park Road in Valparaiso, Parkhouse said.
The two interchanges vary in the sense that the dogbone won't be connected by a bridge in Crown Point, rather by 109th Avenue, which runs under I-65.
Parkhouse added INDOT would seek to widen 109th underneath I-65 to four lanes.
A public involvement process, which includes a public hearing, is planned for some time this year, Parkhouse said. A time, date and location have not yet been set for the hearing.
"We would have a hearing where we would present our preferred alternative, we would also discuss other things that we considered and why we think this is the best solution," Parkhouse said of the process.
For updates on the public hearing, residents can visit www.in.gov/indot/2366.htm, or sign up for alerts at public.govdelivery.com/accounts/INDOT/subscriber/new.
If the project is approved, construction would begin in 2021.
The dogbone interchange coincides with the city's plan to improve 109th over the next 18 months, which includes plans for roundabouts at Mississippi and Iowa Street.
The first step in that project includes underground utility work along the well-traveled road, which is expected to wrap in the spring.
During a recent Board of Works meeting, a $44,861.82 change order for the project was approved, creating additional sedimentation control as requested by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
Robyn Pappenheim, a project manager with DVG Team, Inc., said the sedimentation device also will help with runoff from the proposed dogbone project.
"We worked out a deal with them that we'll accept their runoff, we'll treat their runoff, and they will bridge the gap between their project and ours, which is about 200 feet of pavement," Pappenheim said.
"That's probably about a $100,000 cost that INDOT is going to incur so that we treat their water."
Mayor David Uran said the change order comes after IDEM released new requirements, adding the city had "no choice" but to approve the additional cost in order to continue with work.
The change order was approved unanimously.
Also during the meeting, Uran announced bids will open soon for portions of road work along 109th, including the Mississippi roundabout and a portion of road that will connect near the Iowa Street roundabout.
