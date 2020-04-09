Rural Indiana coronavirus worry: ‘What more could I have done?'

The health department has been assisting with testing and tracking illnesses in rural areas, said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner. The agency is also trying to help rural hospitals obtain equipment.

Durbin has been staying away from his wife, including sleeping in a different room. They said their goodbyes on Monday, when she headed to Cincinnati to help their daughter with their new grandson.

“Couldn’t even give her a hug," Durbin said. “We’ll just have to get used to that. That’s the way of life these days.”

Durbin said he’s been healthy so far and will keep showing up at the four-employee health department as long as he can. But he despairs at the prospect of not meeting his grandson for months and for the losses in the community where he’s lived since he was a teenager.