Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash

“No one could ever take the place of Ryan Newman on the track, and I can’t wait to have him back,” Chastain tweeted. “As we continue to pray for a full and speedy recovery, I’ll do my best to make him and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing proud.”

Newman was injured when he crashed while leading NASCAR's biggest race. Contact from Ryan Blaney sent Newman spinning into the wall and his Ford went airborne, where it was then hit by Corey LaJoie in the driver side door.

The car landed on its roof, slid across Daytona International Speedway and came to a rest upside down and on fire, with gasoline pouring out of the vehicle. It took a safety team nearly 20 minutes to remove Newman from the car and he was taken directly to the hospital.

Blaney and LaJoie have stepped back from racing to process their roles in the accident. LaJoie climbed from his own burning car and dropped to his knees on the track, learning only after he was checked at the care center that Newman was injured.

Blaney seemed distraught as he paced beside his car following his second-place finish to Denny Hamlin. Fellow driver Bubba Wallace, one of Blaney's best friends, said he spent time with Blaney on Tuesday and advised him to stay off social media for a few days.