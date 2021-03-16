 Skip to main content
Salvation Army details COVID-19 response on pandemic's anniversary
As the first anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic passes, The Salvation Army of Lake County has released a rundown of the assistance it has provided in the past year.

"People living in poverty felt the initial effects of COVID-19 more quickly and acutely because they experienced a pandemic on top of already-existing epidemics of need," Salvation Army officials said in a news release.

Officials said The Salvation Army of Lake County saw a fivefold increase in need during the height of the pandemic.

According to the release, The Salvation Army of Lake County served 23,538 meals (delivering 1,151 to homes), handed out 17,925 bags of groceries, distributed 4,253 hygiene kits and supported 1,441 households with emergency financial assistance.

"The Salvation Army was here before and during the pandemic and we'll be here long after to continue supporting our neighbors in need," said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County coordinator for The Salvation Army. "We are thankful for the generosity of our donors in Lake County, who made it possible to help a greater number of individuals than ever before with food and emergency financial assistance during this difficult time."

Salvation Army officials noted the early start to the 2020 holiday fundraising campaign in an effort to make sure needs were met. Almost $500,000 was raised locally.

More information on Salvation Army programs and how to donate is available at www.salarmylakecounty.org.

