Salvation Army expands services in Lake County

The Salvation Army of Lake County is offering child care services and expanded food pantry hours at multiple locations in response to heightened needs in Region communities.
“As always, the health and safety of the individuals and families served by The Salvation Army, its volunteers and staff is a top priority,” said Capt. Brian Clark, coordinator for The Salvation Army Lake County. “Equal in importance is our increased efforts to meet the growing needs of those in the communities who are unable to buy food and pay for other basic needs like rent, utility bills and more. These needs will continue to increase as businesses cut hours or shut down altogether, grocery store shelves are emptied, and other basic needs limited because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.”
Following school closures, child care and youth services have been expanded at two locations.
The Gary-Merrillville Corps Community Center at 4800 Harrison St. in Gary is providing child care services from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the Hammond-Munster Corps Community Center at 8225 Columbia Ave. in Munster is providing child care from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Because East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland limited indoor gathering restrictions to five people, the Salvation Army Corps located in East Chicago is serving hot lunches on week days from a mobile canteen, which is provided by The Salvations Army’s Emergency Disaster Services.
The East Chicago location’s food pantry will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. In addition, the Hammond-Munster Corps has extended food pantry hours to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday the Gary-Merrillville Corps Community Center will be giving out food and hygiene items.
The Salvation Army also announced that the Civic Dinner with Jerry Ross has been canceled. The event is a major fundraising opportunity and the organization asked that people, businesses and churches help support The Salvation Army’s efforts in Northwest Indiana by dropping off funds, food and hygiene products at the Lake County Office at 8225 Columbia Ave. in Munster.
Those interested in donating and would like to schedule a pick-up can contact Kevin Feldman, director of development, at 219-838-1328 or Kevin.Feldman@usc.SalvationArmy.org.
For more information on Lake County Salvation Army services like homelessness prevention and household financial counseling, people can visit: centralusa.salvationarmy.org/lakecounty/.