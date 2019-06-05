MICHIGAN CITY — The Salvation Army of Michigan City is expanding its role in serving those in need by offering a new case management program targeted to helping low-income families to regain self-sufficiency.
An open house is scheduled for noon and 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Salvation Army, 1201 S. Franklin Street. It's for any local families who want more information on the Pathway of Hope program.
“It is a strengths-based case management model that is a dynamic shift to supplement our important work in meeting emergency needs with an increased emphasis on addressing the unique causes of chronic intergenerational poverty for each family served,” Major Rebecca Simmons said.
Essentially, this program meets existing clients of The Salvation Army on their level, clients who are already in need of social services such as the food pantry, diaper bank or utility assistance.
Through collaboration between a case manager and the participant, a case plan is formulated that addresses the needs, strengths and desire to change within the family unit, which will assist the client down the path of self-sufficiency to ultimately reduce the reliance on social service agencies.
To implement Pathway of Hope, case managers partner with several local agencies including funding partners, government, utility companies, transportation and housing departments, benefits navigation, legal assistance, job readiness, financial education providers, afterschool care providers and more based on the individual needs of each client.
To be eligible for this program, families must only meet two criteria – there must be at least one child in the home who is under the age of 18, and that family must be ready to take action.
Through Pathway of Hope, these families who are facing barriers in regards to income, education, employment or health can receive one-on-one case management with a Salvation Army case manager who can offer a wide range of support services to help connect to job training, health services, child care, education, housing options, legal services and more.
This open house is free and open to the public. On-site child care and refreshments will be available.
More information is available by contacting The Salvation Army of Michigan City at 219 874-688.