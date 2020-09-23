 Skip to main content
Salvation Army launches early efforts to save Christmas
Salvation Army needs ringer volunteers

Salvation Army bell ringer Darryl Burks greets mall customers in November 2016 outside of Macy's at the Southlake Mall in Hobart.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

The Salvation Army is bringing Christmas magic to the Region early this year. 

In an effort to save the holly, jolly holiday, the organization launched its earliest Christmas campaign in history, properly named Rescue Christmas, through a series of events. 

The quest started with early bell-ringing in East Chicago on Sept. 14 and lighting up the sky with a spotlight — what leaders are calling a beacon of hope — at the local Salvation Army Corps community centers in Lake County on Sept. 16, according to a news release.

“The need for assistance in our communities that is COVID-19 related has not diminished, and we anticipate a greater demand for help during this Christmas season,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County coordinator.

“It will take a team effort that is vital to having a successful fundraising campaign with donors, volunteers and businesses stepping up to help their fellow neighbors.”

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, The Salvation Army Lake County saw a five-fold increase in community need, according to a press release from the organization. 

This year, The Salvation Army Lake County estimates it could help up to 155% more community members than usual, the release states.

While there has been an increase in community need, The Salvation Army estimates it could see up to a 50% decrease in funds raised through the Red Kettle Campaign. Nearly 70% of the organization's donations are made during the Red Kettle Campaign, the release states. 

While the iconic red kettles and bell ringers won't be stationed at stores until November, The Salvation Army is collecting online donations at www.salarmychristmas.org to help Rescue Christmas.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

