Salvation Army launches early efforts to save Christmas

The Salvation Army is bringing Christmas magic to the Region early this year.

In an effort to save the holly, jolly holiday, the organization launched its earliest Christmas campaign in history, properly named Rescue Christmas, through a series of events.

The quest started with early bell-ringing in East Chicago on Sept. 14 and lighting up the sky with a spotlight — what leaders are calling a beacon of hope — at the local Salvation Army Corps community centers in Lake County on Sept. 16, according to a news release.

“The need for assistance in our communities that is COVID-19 related has not diminished, and we anticipate a greater demand for help during this Christmas season,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County coordinator.

“It will take a team effort that is vital to having a successful fundraising campaign with donors, volunteers and businesses stepping up to help their fellow neighbors.”

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, The Salvation Army Lake County saw a five-fold increase in community need, according to a press release from the organization.

This year, The Salvation Army Lake County estimates it could help up to 155% more community members than usual, the release states.