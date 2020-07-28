Salvation Army, NIPSCO partner on back-to-school event

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
The Salvation Army of Porter County is hosting a back-to-school event, “Dress Up for the Bus,” Aug. 21. It's sponsored by NIPSCO.
The Salvation Army is collecting donations of newly purchased clothing and gift cards for haircuts for kids ages K-12 who reside in Porter County.
Gift cards for haircuts can be purchased from any local salon and mailed to or dropped off at The Salvation Army. New clothing drop boxes are located at the Portage YMCA on Willowcreek Road and the Salvation Army at 799 Capitol Road, Valparaiso.
For questions please call our office at 762-9191.
Updates can also be found onthe website: www.saportercounty.org and on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/SAPorterCounty.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.