Salvation Army, NIPSCO partner on back-to-school event
The Salvation Army of Porter County is hosting a back-to-school event, “Dress Up for the Bus,” Aug. 21. It's sponsored by NIPSCO.

The Salvation Army is collecting donations of newly purchased clothing and gift cards for haircuts for kids ages K-12 who reside in Porter County.

Gift cards for haircuts can be purchased from any local salon and mailed to or dropped off at The Salvation Army. New clothing drop boxes are located at the Portage YMCA on Willowcreek Road and the Salvation Army at 799 Capitol Road, Valparaiso.

For questions please call our office at 762-9191.

Updates can also be found onthe website: www.saportercounty.org and on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/SAPorterCounty.

