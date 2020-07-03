Salvation Army of Michigan City brings out kettles in July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — If you thought it was beginning to look like Christmas, despite the high temperatures Friday and Saturday, you must have seen the Salvation Army kettles at Al’s Supermarkets.

The Salvation Army of Michigan City was raising money at the two store locations here as part of the Christmas in July campaign to raise money for programs aimed at helping needy people.

“I’ve benefited from the Salvation Army food bank in the past,” volunteer Steve Zolvinski said, so he wanted to repay the agency through his service.

Among the programs and services offered by The Salvation Army of Michigan City are the largest food pantry in LaPorte County, a diaper bank, utility assistance, Pathway of Hope case management, weekend backpack feeding program, summer camp and school uniform exchange.

The pandemic has increased demand for the agency’s programs.

It also spurred Zolvinski to work up a sweat by ringing a bell.

“This kind of breaks up the monotony” of being stuck at home, not having other social activities during the pandemic, Zolvinski said.

He was eager for the chance to “get out and circulate a little bit, social distancing in a safe way.”