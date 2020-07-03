Salvation Army of Michigan City brings out kettles in July

MICHIGAN CITY — If you thought it was beginning to look like Christmas, despite the high temperatures Friday and Saturday, you must have seen the Salvation Army kettles at Al’s Supermarkets.
The Salvation Army of Michigan City was raising money at the two store locations here as part of the Christmas in July campaign to raise money for programs aimed at helping needy people.
“I’ve benefited from the Salvation Army food bank in the past,” volunteer Steve Zolvinski said, so he wanted to repay the agency through his service.
Among the programs and services offered by The Salvation Army of Michigan City are the largest food pantry in LaPorte County, a diaper bank, utility assistance, Pathway of Hope case management, weekend backpack feeding program, summer camp and school uniform exchange.
The pandemic has increased demand for the agency’s programs.
It also spurred Zolvinski to work up a sweat by ringing a bell.
“This kind of breaks up the monotony” of being stuck at home, not having other social activities during the pandemic, Zolvinski said.
He was eager for the chance to “get out and circulate a little bit, social distancing in a safe way.”
With his voice muffled behind a face mask, the bell did some of Zolvinski’s talking for him.
“I think the bell helps,” he said. “I don’t have to encourage them to give anything.”
Zolvinski, an anthropology professor at Indiana University Northwest, said with this pandemic he has seen students struggling, especially ones who worked at places like movie theaters that have been shut down in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.
He has encouraged students to use food banks and other available resources to get by while times are difficult, he said.
“A lot of families in our community have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic — some who were already struggling in poverty or low-income, and some who were financially comfortable but then laid off when businesses started to close,” Major Becky Simmons said in a prepared statement. “Over the past few months, we’ve seen a large number of families who have never utilized our services before.”
Simmons said she expects to continue seeing an increase in the need of services such as the food pantry and utility assistance as people are slowly returning to work.
