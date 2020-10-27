Salvation Army of Michigan City kicks off kettle drive Nov. 12

“This year is completely different in so many ways, so our approach to the Christmas campaign has to be different, as well,” Simmons said. “While the need for holiday assistance has always been there, this year the need is greater than ever due to the financial impact of the pandemic.”

The Salvation Army expects to see an increase of about 155% over the number of families receiving assistance last year, Simmons said, adding that more than 900 families could be in need of food and toys for the holidays in Michigan City.

The Red Kettle Kick-Off will highlight the red kettles that will soon be seen around Michigan City in what is the largest fundraising effort of the year for The Salvation Army of Michigan City. Those interested in volunteering to ring a bell this holiday season can sign up online at www.RegisterToRing.com.

The kick-off event has a taken place at McDonald’s every Christmas season for several years, and Simmons said The Salvation Army enjoys partnering with the Lubeznik family and their McDonald’s team. As they do every year, the Lubeznik family will donate proceeds from all coffee sales at McDonald’s Restaurants in LaPorte County from the morning of Nov. 12 to The Salvation Army of Michigan City.