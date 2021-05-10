Salvation Army of Michigan City offers free summer camp

MICHIGAN CITY — The Salvation Army of Michigan City is offering free summer camp to Michigan City youth, with modifications in place in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Youth summer camp has been a service provided by The Salvation Army for many years, said Major Dale Simmons of The Salvation Army, although it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the high rate of virus transmission last summer, we felt it was the best decision to cancel summer camp in 2020, but we knew it would be heartbreaking to so many children who look forward to this opportunity every summer,” Simmons said.
This year, The Salvation Army has taken health and safety into consideration when deciding how to best offer summer camp.
According to Simmons, the number of children attending camp this year will be limited. The children will travel to and from camp in one group; there will be no contact with any children or adults outside of this group, aside from camp staff; and there will only be one trip to camp, rather than the multiple trips offered in previous years.
In addition, campers must receive a COVID-19 rapid test prior to departing for camp. To assist with this, Healthlinc will be at The Salvation Army on June 14 to offer tests only to those children registered for camp.
Camp-goers will visit Little Pine Island near Grand Rapids, Michigan from June 15 through 17 and experience many of the same activities camp generally has to offer. Simmons said the camp will include adventure, crafts, singing, campfires, swimming, cabins, character-building activities and other fun.
This camp experience is offered free of charge for local families thanks to a grant from Duneland Health Council and donations from the community. All costs are covered including transportation, meals, housing and activities.
It is open to students residing in Michigan City who are in first grade through 17 years of age. To register, parents must call 219-874-6885 before June 2 to schedule an appointment. Immunization records, insurance information and proof of residency will be required at the registration appointment.
More information regarding summer camp, or other Salvation Army programs, is available by contacting The Salvation Army at 219-874-6885 or visiting www.samichigancity.org.