Salvation Army teams with Bears, Jewel-Osco to provide winter coats to those in need

DYER — The Salvation Army and Jewel-Osco picked up a bearish ally in their annual holiday to provide warmth to those in need. The Chicago Bears have earmarked their 32nd annual coat drive to benefit The Salvation Army.
The coat drive is being held now through Feb. 27, 2021. More than 16,500 coats were donated during last year’s Bears coat drive, and this year, officials say, the need is greater than ever.
“Hopefully we’ll get a great turnout today,” Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army of Lake County, said Saturday.
Feldman and his son, Caleb, 17, were bell-ringers Saturday outside the Dyer Jewel-Osco, awaiting a truck to hold donations. The truck took donations to a central warehouse in Chicago for inspection, cleaning and storage.
One coat did not reach the truck. Diane Zuck, of Munster, who brought several coats, met a youngster who needed a winter coat. She had just his size.
“I was holding on to my son’s coat, and he’s 24,” Zuck said. “I hope someone can benefit from it.”
Lake County residents needing a winter coat may call one of the three Salvation Army community centers in the county and receive a voucher for a coat. The Salvation Army has Gary-Merrillville, East Chicago and Hammond-Munster centers, all three serving Lake County.
The Salvation Army is accepting donations of new or gently used coats and winter wear. They may be donated at 85 designated Jewel-Osco locations throughout Chicagoland, mainly in Illinois.
"With unprecedented levels of need due to COVID-19, the availability of warm coats this year will help these families avoid having to choose between a winter coat or a food bill," Lt. Col. Lonneal Richardson, The Salvation Army divisional commander, said in a press release.
With COVID-19 and now the holidays, Feldman noted, aid calls to The Salvation Army have “gone through the roof.” He cited a 500% hike in food pantry requests.
Challenges today, Feldman continued, include single mothers who’ve lost their service industry jobs, along with an increase in eviction notices and assistance with utility bills.
The Salvation Army staff works to negotiate rentals and other bills before clients are evicted.
“Once they’re homeless,” Feldman said, “it’s harder to help them. Our goal is to try to keep them in their homes.”
Ro Loughmiller, an advisory board member for The Salvation Army of Lake County, called the coat drive “exciting and sorely needed, especially during these times.”
Sandy Covelli, of St. John, was among the first donors. She annually supports the coat drive.
“My husband is a retired Hammond firefighter,” she said, “and I remember The Salvation Army providing doughnuts and coffee at fire scenes. This is the time of year to help your fellow man.”
Mike Ladowski, a Bears fan from South Holland, brought more coats. “My mother died a year ago and these are her coats,” he said. “She liked giving to The Salvation Army.”
Feldman said The Salvation Army is seeing many first-time clients, many now jobless.
“The Salvation Army has been around 150 years,” Feldman said, “but these are unprecedented, far more challenging times.”
