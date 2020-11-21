Salvation Army teams with Bears, Jewel-Osco to provide winter coats to those in need

DYER — The Salvation Army and Jewel-Osco picked up a bearish ally in their annual holiday to provide warmth to those in need. The Chicago Bears have earmarked their 32nd annual coat drive to benefit The Salvation Army.

The coat drive is being held now through Feb. 27, 2021. More than 16,500 coats were donated during last year’s Bears coat drive, and this year, officials say, the need is greater than ever.

“Hopefully we’ll get a great turnout today,” Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army of Lake County, said Saturday.

Feldman and his son, Caleb, 17, were bell-ringers Saturday outside the Dyer Jewel-Osco, awaiting a truck to hold donations. The truck took donations to a central warehouse in Chicago for inspection, cleaning and storage.

One coat did not reach the truck. Diane Zuck, of Munster, who brought several coats, met a youngster who needed a winter coat. She had just his size.

“I was holding on to my son’s coat, and he’s 24,” Zuck said. “I hope someone can benefit from it.”