Salvation Army to offer new programs in Gary, Merrillville

GARY — New programs and services are on the horizon for The Salvation Army Gary-Merrillville Corps starting March 2.
On the first and third Sunday of each month volunteers and staff will do a community outreach day where they will give out hygiene kits, water, coffee and donuts and will also be offering prayer for those in need.
While worship services will no longer be on Sundays, the gatherings will be replaced with “The Feast” every Tuesday, in which people can gather for a community dinner, worship, prayer and discussion about scripture. After dinner, there will be Bible study sessions for adults and children can join in on a science, technology, arts or math activity and discussion.
Also starting in March is a new program called “Fatherhood in Action,” which will give support and education to men wishing to improve their role as fathers to their children. The program is open to any dad and child under 24 years old. Another new program will be “Pathway of Hope,” which is geared toward helping families who are experiencing challenges like unemployment, unstable employment and education obstacles.
Those in search of spiritual support can also make 30-minute prayer appointments with Capt. Amanda Keene, corps officer for The Salvation Army Gary-Merrillville Corps.
Keene said that while the core services will not change, the new initiatives on the horizon will provide new opportunities for the organization to serve its community. The organization still provides emergency assistance and free music lessons for children and adults.
“Through conversations with community members and other community partners, I've discovered some gaps in services,” Keene said. “Our programs seek to fill in those gaps. That includes nutritious home cooked meals, education through S.T.E.A.M, and a safe place to be loved for who you are, no judgments.”
The Salvation Army Gary-Merrillville Corps is located at 4800 Harrison St. in Gary.
For more information, individuals can call The Salvation Army Gary-Merrillville Corps. at 219-887-6588 or visit www.salarmylakecounty.org.