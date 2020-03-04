Salvation Army to offer new programs in Gary, Merrillville

GARY — New programs and services are on the horizon for The Salvation Army Gary-Merrillville Corps starting March 2.

On the first and third Sunday of each month volunteers and staff will do a community outreach day where they will give out hygiene kits, water, coffee and donuts and will also be offering prayer for those in need.

While worship services will no longer be on Sundays, the gatherings will be replaced with “The Feast” every Tuesday, in which people can gather for a community dinner, worship, prayer and discussion about scripture. After dinner, there will be Bible study sessions for adults and children can join in on a science, technology, arts or math activity and discussion.