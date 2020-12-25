Salvation Army wraps up Red Kettle campaign with productive day

SCHERERVILLE — After several above-freezing days, temperatures in the mid-teens returned for Salvation Army bell-ringers on Christmas Eve. Despite harsh weather on the final day of the Red Kettle schedule for 2020, donations came in at a healthy pace.

“It went well. It was very difficult, but well worth it,” said Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army, Lake County. “I had my doubts because of location, but Fred and Josh Halpern of Albert’s Diamond Jewelers made a very generous donation.”

Feldman worked the Red Kettle for four hours Thursday. He said Red Kettle funds can be used for emergency services. These include food, utility bills and avoiding eviction.

“I’ll bet you that after Christmas, we’re going to get requests for heating assistance,” Feldman said, “because so far we’ve had a mild winter.”

Others in the community have stepped up to support The Salvation Army. The Munster Rotary recently donated $2,000 apiece to the facility and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. For Thanksgiving, Ameristar Casino prepared 400 hot meals for the East Chicago community center.

Red Kettle funds also enable The Salvation Army to provide “healthy food and balanced diet” to its clients.