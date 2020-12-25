Salvation Army wraps up Red Kettle campaign with productive day

SCHERERVILLE — After several above-freezing days, temperatures in the mid-teens returned for Salvation Army bell-ringers on Christmas Eve. Despite harsh weather on the final day of the Red Kettle schedule for 2020, donations came in at a healthy pace.
“It went well. It was very difficult, but well worth it,” said Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army, Lake County. “I had my doubts because of location, but Fred and Josh Halpern of Albert’s Diamond Jewelers made a very generous donation.”
Feldman worked the Red Kettle for four hours Thursday. He said Red Kettle funds can be used for emergency services. These include food, utility bills and avoiding eviction.
“I’ll bet you that after Christmas, we’re going to get requests for heating assistance,” Feldman said, “because so far we’ve had a mild winter.”
Others in the community have stepped up to support The Salvation Army. The Munster Rotary recently donated $2,000 apiece to the facility and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. For Thanksgiving, Ameristar Casino prepared 400 hot meals for the East Chicago community center.
Red Kettle funds also enable The Salvation Army to provide “healthy food and balanced diet” to its clients.
Although it’s difficult compute actual figures, Feldman said this season was difficult for recruiting Red Kettle volunteers. There is a notable difference, Feldman said, between having bell-ringers just having the Red Kettle. Part of the problem, he said, was placement, location and visibility.
“You’re looking at getting pocket change (with no ringer) to maybe hundreds of dollars,” Feldman said.
Although exact figures would not be available until Monday, Feldman said the Hammond-Munster center assisted 600 families with food and 2,200 children with toys, filling the community room floor of the site.
Despite the gloom leveled onto the season due to COVID-19, Feldman sees brightness in the winter clouds.
“Everyone, not just Salvation Army, but all nonprofits that see people this time of year, have experienced generosity,” he said. “People know what’s happening with the coronavirus. They know there’s a need out there.”
Feldman added that not only is The Salvation Army seeking assistance from never-before clients, it is already receiving help from first-time donors.
“A lot of people lost jobs, so now we’re hearing from them," he said.
Feldman had mentioned to possibility of additional kettle days after Christmas, but now he does not foresee that happening.
Despite optimistic numbers, Feldman said, The Salvation Army’s Lake County affiliates are still about $30,000 behind in donations from past years.
“There are many challenges out there,” Feldman said, “but we were expecting it to be far worse.”
Feldman added, “We are so grateful to our repeat donors and those new people who stepped up and made a contribution.”