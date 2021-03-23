Sanitary District employees commended for rescue of trapped owl

"I just didn't want nothing to happen to it," said Ramos, who remembers seeing the animal gnaw at its stuck wing in at attempt to free itself.

Anderson used a jacket he had in the truck to cover the owl as he carefully eased its wing out from the fence.

"It was a struggle, because it wanted to grab at us and bite at us," Anderson said.

Meanwhile, Ramos distracted the bird to further prevent it from harming anyone with its beak or sharp talons.

A supervisor came soon after with a cage, which was used to successfully trap the animal and transport it to the rehabilitation center.

Tomlin recalls feeling nervous about someone getting hurt while the owl was in a state of panic. Fortunately, he said, it calmed down after being underneath Anderson's coat for a while.

Anderson's reaction was not one of fear, but of fulfillment for helping the animal.

"We're used to animals," Anderson said, adding that both he and Ramos have pets of their own.

They're expecting an update on the owl's condition in a matter of days.