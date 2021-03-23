 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sanitary District employees commended for rescue of trapped owl
alert urgent

Sanitary District employees commended for rescue of trapped owl

{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — The city's sanitary district plant became the scene of a rescue Monday when employees sprung into action to remove an owl that became stuck in a fence.

The animal, now in the care of Valparaiso animal rehabilitation center Moraine Ridge Wildlife, is expected to be nursed back to health thanks to workers' efforts, said LaMingto Tomlin Sr., a manager at the facility's collections department.

"They always just jump in," Tomlin said, recalling the numerous times staff members have gone far beyond what's required of them.

Among the impromptu rescue crew were collections department employees John Ramos Sr. and Stephen Anderson, who are credited with safely freeing the owl.

Employees first noticed after 1 p.m. that the bird had become stuck in a fence on the north side of the plant, at 3600 W. Third Avenue, Tomlin said.

Tomlin, after being called to the scene, recalls the bird looking debilitated. He believes it may have been trapped for several days.

"(It) could have been there all weekend," he said.

The bird also appeared have its wing trapped and partially damaged, Tomlin said. 

It wasn't long after the call came in that Ramos and Anderson arrived to the plant, having just returned from a work task. Without thinking twice, they both promptly moved to retrieve the animal from its vulnerable position.

"I just didn't want nothing to happen to it," said Ramos, who remembers seeing the animal gnaw at its stuck wing in at attempt to free itself.

Anderson used a jacket he had in the truck to cover the owl as he carefully eased its wing out from the fence.

"It was a struggle, because it wanted to grab at us and bite at us," Anderson said.

Meanwhile, Ramos distracted the bird to further prevent it from harming anyone with its beak or sharp talons.

A supervisor came soon after with a cage, which was used to successfully trap the animal and transport it to the rehabilitation center.

Tomlin recalls feeling nervous about someone getting hurt while the owl was in a state of panic. Fortunately, he said, it calmed down after being underneath Anderson's coat for a while.

Anderson's reaction was not one of fear, but of fulfillment for helping the animal.

"We're used to animals," Anderson said, adding that both he and Ramos have pets of their own.

They're expecting an update on the owl's condition in a matter of days.

Tomlin is convinced the bird wouldn't have been able to safely get away, had no one noticed it and if Anderson and Ramos had not stepped in.

"The whole crew is full of Johns and Stephens," Tomlin said of the collections department. "It's just an amazing department."

Tomlin said he's blessed to have the crew he does.

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden urges stricter gun laws after Colo. shooting

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts