Sanitary sewer district plans project in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — A major sanitary sewer project is expected to get underway soon to provide relief to residents who have experienced backups in their homes.
The Merrillville Conservancy District has plans to build a new lift station to move sewage more efficiently in the southwest section of the Turkey Creek neighborhood, Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk said.
Residents in that portion of Turkey Creek have long experienced sewage backups after heavy rain events.
Minchuk said MCD has done temporary work to provide some help recently, and the lift station is viewed as a permanent solution to the issues in the neighborhood north of 73rd Avenue.
“This lift station will help alleviate all the problems we’ve been having at Turkey Creek,” Minchuk said.
Council President Rick Bella said hundreds of homes will be diverted off the current system.
Minchuk said MCD has other improvements planned for the Turkey Creek area, and the total estimated costs of the work will be more than $1 million.
Bella said the projects won’t come at a cost to current residents because it will be paid for with funding MCD generates from tap-in fees, which are charged when new construction occurs.
To advance the project, Merrillville has donated land at Stefek Park for the new lift station. The park is located near 70th Place and Harrison Street.
Minchuk said MCD hopes to have the lift station done by the spring.
“They’re ready to start as soon as they get some approval from the town,” he said in reference to the land donation.
Multiple Turkey Creek residents have attended several town meetings to express concerns about the backup problems they said have existed for many years.
Officials said those backups are happening because stormwater is entering MCD lines in Turkey Creek.
It appears a major source of the infiltration could be caused by home drainage systems, such as sump pumps, gutters and footing tiles, being illegally connected to the sanitary lines in the neighborhood.
The connections cause significantly more flow during rain events.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!