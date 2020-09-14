Sanitary sewer district plans project in Merrillville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — A major sanitary sewer project is expected to get underway soon to provide relief to residents who have experienced backups in their homes.

The Merrillville Conservancy District has plans to build a new lift station to move sewage more efficiently in the southwest section of the Turkey Creek neighborhood, Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk said.

Residents in that portion of Turkey Creek have long experienced sewage backups after heavy rain events.

Minchuk said MCD has done temporary work to provide some help recently, and the lift station is viewed as a permanent solution to the issues in the neighborhood north of 73rd Avenue.

“This lift station will help alleviate all the problems we’ve been having at Turkey Creek,” Minchuk said.

Council President Rick Bella said hundreds of homes will be diverted off the current system.

Minchuk said MCD has other improvements planned for the Turkey Creek area, and the total estimated costs of the work will be more than $1 million.

Bella said the projects won’t come at a cost to current residents because it will be paid for with funding MCD generates from tap-in fees, which are charged when new construction occurs.