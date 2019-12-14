{{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE COUNTY — In an operation called “Santa Sweep,” county police arrested four sex offenders overnight.

The four men were found to be non-compliant on Indiana’s Sex and Violent Offender Registry, according to LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Derek Allen. They were each charged with failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a level 6 felony.

At 2:44 a.m. Saturday police arrested Arthur E. Newark Sr., 74, of Rolling Prairie, and he was booked into the LaPorte County Jail and was released after posting bond. Newark is registered as a sex offender and his offenses include child molesting, according to the state registry.

At 3:45 a.m. Matthew Albert Wunder, 42, of LaPorte, was apprehended and later released from LaPorte County Jail after posting bond. Wunder was classified as a sexually violent predator with his offense being child molesting.

Robert D. Raymond, 35, of Michigan City, was arrested at 4:15 a.m. and remains in LaPorte County Jail with a $755 cash-only bond. Raymond is registered as a sex offender with his offense including criminal sexual conduct with a person between 13 and 15 years of age.

At 5:20 a.m. Harry E. Wilson, 50, of Michigan City, was arrested and is also being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $755 cash-only bond. Wilson is classified as a sex offender with his offense being second-degree sexual assault of a child, the registry said.

