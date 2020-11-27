Santa visits Portage in inaugural Mistletoe on Main event

Additional food items may also be purchased for a nominal cost from Kiwanis at the Chamber office. Kiwanis will donate a portion of the proceeds from the food sale to Toys for Tots and the remainder will benefit local projects, such as their dictionary project.

As guests await their visit with Santa, members of the Kiwanis will be selling ornament kits and members of the Portage Township YMCA will be selling cooking decorating kits. All volunteers will be masked and will have been screened prior to participating in the event.

At 4:30 p.m., Santa and Mayor Sue Lynch will light the city's Christmas tree, which will be located outdoors this year on the grassy area between Fire Station 3 and the Portage Police Station. Limited parking just north of the grassy area may be available for those who want to witness the tree lighting. Limited parking will be available dependent on weather.

The tree lighting ceremony will also be videoed and be available on the city's Facebook page for all residents to enjoy.

In addition to the Dec. 5 activities, the Portage Event Partnership will be sponsoring a Christmas House Decorating Contest. The deadline for the free registration is Dec. 16.