EAST CHICAGO — East Chicago Clerk Adrian Santos took a step closer to re-election Tuesday, besting challenger Benita White Arnold in a close Democratic primary contest.
Santos, a three-term city councilman before becoming clerk in 2016, carried plenty of name recognition into the primary contest. He won just over half of the vote, compared to about 44% for White Arnold.
A third candidate, Terrence “Fu-Man” West, garnered roughly 6%.
With White-Arnold, Santos was running against a challenger who was a known quantity in her own right. She served from 2012 to 2016 as a councilwoman at large on the city council and carried the endorsement of a previous city clerk.
Santos said the difference in the race was simply a matter of the voters recognizing his performance over the last four years.
“The people of East Chicago voted based on my record,” Santos told The Times. “They’ve seen where I’ve taken the clerk’s office and where we’re headed.”
“I brought the technology part to the office,” he added, referring to his implementation of an online public document center and a payment portal for city fines.
Despite those successful upgrades, Santos’ first term was clouded by lawsuit alleging he fired a deputy clerk in an act of political revenge.
Santos has denied wrongdoing in the case, which is still pending in federal court in Hammond.