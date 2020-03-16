'Save the shave': Local salon steps in to host annual St. Baldrick's fundraiser

HIGHLAND — After the coronavirus pandemic canceled various events this week, Donna Criner wanted to find a way to "save the shave."

Criner, executive director of the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation, said she and other board members started to question whether to cancel the ninth annual St. Baldrick's event: Shave for the Brave.

Typically, the event, filled with music, games, activities for kids and families, food and more, parties on at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 Hall in Merrillville — a 9,000-square-foot building.

"It's so much more than the head shaving, but it does attract several hundred people," Criner said.

However, when Saturday morning rolled around, Criner and her board agreed: canceling the event would be the safest choice for the community.

"We do not take the coronavirus lightly," she said. "We called today 'save the shave,' so we wanted to try and save the main focus of that event, and a lot of people have been growing their hair out."

To help see that mission through, owners of Texture Pointe Salon, Julie Compton and Joanne Lane, stepped in.