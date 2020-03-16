'Save the shave': Local salon steps in to host annual St. Baldrick's fundraiser

HIGHLAND — After the coronavirus pandemic canceled various events this week, Donna Criner wanted to find a way to "save the shave."
Criner, executive director of the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation, said she and other board members started to question whether to cancel the ninth annual St. Baldrick's event: Shave for the Brave.
Typically, the event, filled with music, games, activities for kids and families, food and more, parties on at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 Hall in Merrillville — a 9,000-square-foot building.
"It's so much more than the head shaving, but it does attract several hundred people," Criner said.
However, when Saturday morning rolled around, Criner and her board agreed: canceling the event would be the safest choice for the community.
"We do not take the coronavirus lightly," she said. "We called today 'save the shave,' so we wanted to try and save the main focus of that event, and a lot of people have been growing their hair out."
To help see that mission through, owners of Texture Pointe Salon, Julie Compton and Joanne Lane, stepped in.
The owners "stepped up right away," Criner said, and offered to shave at the location. Each time a person sat down to get their head shaved, they were given a new, clean cape and the hair stylist would slip on a new pair of gloves.
"We're taking a lot of precautions," Criner said.
Jeanette Peterson, who has shaved three years in a row, said she almost didn't participate this year because it's hard to get people to donate. However, she did it for the kids.
"I think it's a great thing. It's addicting because I got hooked three years ago," Peterson said.
Peterson, who has been growing her hair out since December, was nervous that the event might be canceled amid growing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"They saved the day, for sure," Peterson said of the Texture Pointe Salon owners and stylists.
Noah Brkovic was one of the shavers who had his hair razed to help fund cancer research.
The 7-year-old sat down with a grass green cape draped over his body, as a hair stylist had his brown locks razed, checking out his appearance in a cellphone camera as the hair fell.
"I shave my head because my best friend, he had cancer?" the 7-year-old asks his mom, Courtney Brkovic.
His mom affirms, and Noah says confidently: "He had cancer."
Noah was just one member of Landon Wagner's team who got his head shaved to raise money for cancer research on Sunday at Texture Pointe Salon in Highland.
Noah and Landon have been friends, "since we were born," he said, because their moms, Courtney and Sarah, are friends.
"It's just important that the boys, they're so young, see that it means something," Sarah Wagner said.
When he was 14-months-old, Landon was diagnosed with Wilms' tumor — a kidney cancer that mainly affects children.
"None of these kids remember Landon being sick, so the fact that we keep talking about it, our family keeps showing up," Sarah said. "It's just really important that they understand that this was a serious thing that happened. Just because we're OK doesn't mean we can't help."
The young cancer survivor, who is in first grade, said it felt "good" to have his friends and family there to support him.